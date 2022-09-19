Town of Essex working on affordable and attainable housing 

Essex County is working on affordable housing in the town.

During Monday's Special Meeting, council discussed numerous ways to help with affordable and attainable housing.

One way that council is looking to help is by discussing regulations on the use of land and construction of buildings and structures such as height, location, size, floor area, character through Zoning Bylaw 1037.

Council was asked to direct administration to explore options such as looking at existing vacant properties in Essex, Harrow and Colchester to permit both single-detached and semi-detached dwellings to provide attainable housing options.

Other options that administration will look at will be to remove the minimum required floor area for dwellings and dwelling units to allow for the construction of tiny homes, and also to identify and rezone existing groups of land to allow for land lease communities and tiny home clusters.

Council passed the motion and administration will be looking over the report to find options for affordable and attainable housing in the Town of Essex.

