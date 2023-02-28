Town of Essex working to collect tree limbs downed during ice storm

A special yard waste pickup for small to medium sized branches that were downed during the recent ice storm is now underway across the Town of Essex.

A release from the Town says that due to the severity of the storm damage, it is estimated that the first collection will occur across all urban centres within the next three weeks. Following the initial collection, crews will revisit all urban centres to collect any remaining branches.

Residents who were impacted by the ice storm are asked to bundle tree branches in small bundles, 48 inches in length or less, and leave them near the roadside for pick-up.

Officials ask that debris is far enough from the roadway to not interfere with driveways, sidewalks, or winter control operations.

Any debris on private property, from privately owned trees, with limbs that are too large to bring to the curb, will be the responsibility of the resident to have removed from their property.

"Given the extent of damage caused by the winter storm, there is a high volume of downed branches in the area. We ask residents to be patient as it will take time for our limited crew to service all locations," said Mayor Sherry Bondy.

In addition, downed branches can be dropped off at one of the EWSWA drop off depots. Size restrictions apply.

- Branches/Stumps: (under 18" in diameter, less than 48" long) can be dropped off free of charge.

- Branches/Stumps: (over 18" in diameter, but less than 36" long) can be dropped off but will be charged as garbage.

Town of Essex staff continue to clear hanging branches from local parks. Residents are asked to avoid obstructed areas and practice extreme caution when visiting local parks until all hazard branches are removed.