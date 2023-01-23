Town of LaSalle one step away from offering indoor pickleball

The Town of LaSalle is a step closer to providing indoor pickleball.

In December 2022 the town opened its new event centre on Front Road, which features courts for racket sports when the site is not being used for events.

A report going to Council Tuesday evening details plans to begin hosting pickleball with a recommendation to approve a drop-in fee of $5 per person, per two-hour timeslot.

Patti Funaro, Director of Culture and Recreation, says they just need council to approve the fee before they can open the indoor courts.

"What we're looking for with the council approval is the drop-in fee that we're going to charge and to add that to our Fee By-Law. The intent to move forward with the drop-in pickleball, I think, is already in place, it's really just approving the fees. We would try to offer indoor pickleball when the event centre is not being used for events, when the outdoor courts are closed, so come March we'll be looking to re-open our outdoor courts."

She says there was interest from the community to have a space for indoor racket sports available.

"In December we opened our new event centre on Front Road, and one of the features in the renovation was to develop come courts for racket sports that could be available when the centre is not being used for events. We've had a lot of interest in the indoor pickleball so we're going to get that started coming up in the coming weeks."

Funaro adds that the sport has grown popular very throughout the county.

"We saw a lot of interest with this and we're seeing it from across the region. So, a lot of the people that came to our open house that we held and that expressed interest, a lot were from LaSalle but a lot were from other areas as well. So, people are willing to travel around Essex County to play where they can. And for a sport that originally seemed to appeal to seniors, we're starting to hear and see that there are people of all age groups that are interested."

According to the report, all level drop-in play will be on a first come, first served basis with a maximum of 36 players per drop-in session. Players will be required to exit the facility at the end of their time slot and may only return to play a second session in the same day if space permits.

Play will be offered on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from January 25 until March 30.

Two sessions of play will be offered daily. Session 1 will run from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. and session 2 will run from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Additional timeslots will be considered if there is demand and staff availability permits.

Players will be expected to take turns using a standard pickleball rotation system that will be outlined by Town staff.

LaSalle Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.