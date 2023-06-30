Town of Tecumseh celebrations and closures for the Canada Day weekend

Canada Day is just around the corner, and the Town of Tecumseh is hosting a celebration, as well as reminding the public what is open and closed in the Town.

Canada Day takes place on Saturday, July 1.

Tecumseh Community and Recreation Services will be hosting a Canada Day celebration on Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lakewood Park South.

The free event will feature activities and multicultural performances, including a BBQ, bouncy castles, pony rides, face painting, mini golf, a dog show by the Border City Barkers, and teachings and smudging by Caldwell First Nations.

The day will end with a live concert featuring local band Crack the Whip from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Town of Tecumseh offices will be closed on Friday, June 30 to celebrate the holiday.

Payments may be dropped off at Town Hall using the secure drop box located beside the main entrance door or use the Town's website for online services and payments.

There will be no transit service on Saturday, July 1.

The Tecumseh Arena office will be closed on Friday, June 30. The arena will remain open for all scheduled rentals.

And there are no changes to the Garbage Collection schedule.