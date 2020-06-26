Town of Tecumseh Targeting Noisy Vehicles

Tecumseh Council has received a report and is requesting consideration by OPP for enforcement as it relates loud vehicles.

Councillor Andrew Dowie says the Highway Traffic Act does not allow for modified mufflers which have been causing a disturbance throughout the municipality.

Dowie says, with more people at home due to the pandemic, more complaints have been coming in.

"It's making it uncomfortable during the day especially if you're working and you're being distracted by these things, if someone is revving who is parked nearby," he says. "I don't know if these issues existed or didn't before, but I think a lot of people at home are working at home and there's certainly a higher awareness of these issues."

Dowie says residents are asking for more police presence in residential areas.

"There's been a lot of feedback given my way that traffic enforcement, and especially on noise complaints, that hasn't been there," he says. "They want to see a visible presence because of the increasing reports of street racing and of people who have modified their mufflers."

Dowie feels some people are breaking the law and may not even know it.

"Ultimately, the legislative tools are there to ticket people who have modified their mufflers. It is against the Highway Traffic Act to do so. I know a lot of people do it, but it is against the act. So, if caught, a ticket would be issued."

Dowie says speeding complaints from residents have been piling up as well.

As a result, the crack down will also include speed trailers being deployed across the municipality.

In May, Windsor city council passed a by-law amendment to crack down on loud vehicles.