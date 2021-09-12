Town officials to visit Wheatley residents in blast zone

As cleanup from last month's explosion in Wheatley continues, the Municipality of Chatham-Kent is doing its best to keep the community informed.

Town staff and members of Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services will be contacting various Wheatley residents by phone, email and going door-to-door over the next few days.

According to a release, the goal is to offer reassurance and answer questions while also assisting residents with making an emergency plan in case further evacuations are necessary.

Town officials say there's still no timetable for residents to return to their homes as there are structural issues with a number of buildings in the area.

Investigators have confirmed hydrogen sulphide gas is to blame for the blast that injured 20 people on August 26, but the source of the gas and how it ignited has not yet been determined — the toxic and flammable gas has not been detected at the site since the explosion.