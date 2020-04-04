Town Prepares LaSalle Residents for Possible Flooding

Residents are being asked to plan ahead for possible flooding along the Detroit River in LaSalle.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has most of Essex County and Pelee Island under a flood watch with preliminary data for March showing Lake Erie to be 29 cm higher and Lake St. Clair 21 cm higher than this time last year.

With water levels not expected to peak until July, there's a high risk of overland flooding along the river in LaSalle. The town says residents should begin shoring up their property with sandbags now.

Free sandbags and sand are available for residents at the former Centennial Arena site at 2160 Old Front Rd. and at the LaSalle Public Works building at 2170 Judy Recker Cres. Instructions on how to properly fill and place sandbags can be found on the provinces website.

According to the release, residents must bring their own shovels and fill the sandbags on their own and must stay 6 ft. away from others to maintain physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.



With the pandemic in place the town says setting up a reception centre for those affected by flooding isn't an option, so they're asking residents to start planning now.

Residents should arrange for a safe place to go and have personal items ready if they have to abandon their property.

The town is asking residents to register for alerts at www.lasallealerts.ca or keep an eye on social media for the latest information.