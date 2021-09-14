Town staff going door-to-door in Wheatley to squash rumours and misinformation

Work continues to keep the Wheatley community informed following last month's explosion that injured 20 people.

Chatham-Kent mayor Darrin Caniff says town staff and members of the fire department have been going door-to-door to alleviate rumours and misinformation.

Over the next few days, officials plan to visit between 800 and 900 homes in a one kilometre radius around the blast site.

Caniff says social media isn't always the best place to get your information.

"I don't want to have people relying on Facebook. It's not always the correct information coming across social media. So I really emphasize for people to find a credible, reliable source for their information regarding Wheatley."

He says a larger evacuation isn't likely, but it's important to be prepared.

"It is a very extensive process, but we thought from a municipal perspective that we wanted to do that and be ready. I know we had some people worried when we were doing this, "They're going to evacuate us," well that's not the case at all. We just want to be prepared."

Caniff says any residents with questions can head to Wheatley Arena for answers.

"The arena is open 10am to 2pm every day. So anybody who has questions, comments, thoughts we welcome them to come in. There's people there if you need help, if you need to sit down with people just to talk through things. There's people to do that. We're helping with housing, with food."

Wheatley residents can also call 3-11 to get signed up for updates which are sent out daily.

The evacuation zone remains in place and there's still no timeline for residents to return to their homes.

Investigators confirmed hydrogen sulphide gas is to blame for the blast on August 26 — the toxic and flammable gas has not been detected at the site since the explosion.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides