Townhouse Development Approved for Victoria Public School Site in Tecumseh

After some tweaking, a townhouse development on the former Victoria Public School site in Tecumseh is moving forward.

Several public meetings have been held since 2019 with the project getting major opposition from nearby residents who raised concerns over its size and location in the residential neighbourhood on Dillon Dr.

What began as a project with a six-storey building and 96 units has been scaled back to several two-storey buildings totalling 55 units.

Councillor Brian Houston says administration and the developer did a great job in finding a compromise.

"I'd like to thank administration and the developer for really coming back to the table and I think everybody has done a good job at collaborating and coming together and really answering what council set out as a direction."

Councillor Andrew Dowie says the developer deserves some credit for making the plan work.

"I found a lot of good will as part of this overall process and I think credit is owing to the developer for voluntarily coming back. It does a great deal for the compatibility and integration with the neighbourhood. You aren't going to see this stick out anymore."

Councillor Bill Altenhof says there was a collaborative effort to try to make everyone happy.

"Residents have been very passionate and I appreciate the input that they've provided. The developer, sincere appreciation, and really for everyone trying to work as hard as we can. I do appreciate all the compromises that have been made on all fronts."

At a meeting back in March, the site's developer, David Ublansky of Briday Developments, stated he too lives in the area and would only want to bring something he'd be proud of to the neighbourhood.

There's no word yet when construction will begin.