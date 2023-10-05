Toyota, LG Energy solution sign $3-billion battery supply deal
Toyota and LG Battery Solution have signed a three-billion dollar deal for the South Korean battery giant to supply Toyota with batteries for electric vehicles assembled in the U.S.
The deal announced Wednesday will support the Japanese auto giant's expanding EV lineup.
That includes a new model that will be assembled at a Kentucky manufacturing plant that is Toyota's biggest in the world.
Production will begin in 2025.
— with files from MetroSource