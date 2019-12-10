Toys Stolen in String of Tecumseh Break-Ins

The OPP in Tecumseh is looking for the public's help after a string of break and enters this week including the theft of some toys for the less fortunate.

Around 5am on December 9, 2019, a suspect broke into three businesses — two in the 13000 block of Tecumseh Rd. East and another on Manning Rd.

The suspect took some merchandise from each business and fled.

Also stolen from one of the businesses were toys that were collected for families in need.

The suspect had a black eye and may have used a white 2015 Chevrolet Equinox or something similar.

Courtesy of OPP

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the OPP at 519-723-2491.

