Tractor Trailer with 44,000lbs of Beef Catches Fire on Highway 401

The eastbound lanes of the 401 in Chatham-Kent will remain closed for several hours after a tractor trailer caught fire Thursday morning.

Provincial police say the truck, loaded with 44-thousand pounds of beef, became engulfed in flames just before 5 a.m.

The driver managed to disconnect his truck from the trailer and was not hurt.

The eastbound lanes are closed from Queens line to Bloomfield Road as the truck is removed and area is cleaned up.