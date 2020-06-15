Traffic Blitz Results in 35 Charges in Windsor

A traffic blitz nabbed more than 30 speeders in east Windsor.

The Windsor Police Service set up shop in the 7300 block of Wyandotte Street East Friday after receiving numerous aggressive driving complaints.

Police say a total of 35 tickets were issued, including one charge for stunt driving.

Windsor police are encouraging residents to submit an online report to the Traffic Enforcement Branch if they see dangerous driving in their area.

CLICK HERE to find a link to the Traffic Enforcement Branch.