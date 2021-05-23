Traffic Blitz Results in 92 Enforcement Actions in Windsor and LaSalle

A joint traffic blitz resulted in 92 enforcement actions in Windsor and LaSalle heading into the Victoria Day Weekend.

Windsor and LaSalle police services launched the initiative Thursday to mark Canada Road Safety Week, which runs from May 18 to May 24.

According to the release, the initiative set out to enforce and educate with a focus on speeding, distracted driving and failing to slow down for emergency vehicles.

In total 78 speeding tickets were issued, three people were caught using cell phone while driving, three people failed to slow down for an emergency vehicle and one person was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Police say eight people were issued tickets for undisclosed enforcement actions.