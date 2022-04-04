Traffic busy at the Windsor-Detroit Border, following the lifting of COVID testing

Following the latest easing of restrictions at the Windsor-Detroit Border, the tunnel saw a busy first day back.

On Friday, April 1, the federal government lifted COVID-19 pre-arrival testing requirements for all vaccinated travellers.

CEO of Windsor-Detroit Borderlink Limited Carolyn Brown says the traffic that has been coming through since then was similar to what they used to process in the pre-pandemic days.

"In March when they switched to the lower costing antigen testing, we were averaging about 600 to 700 vehicles a day processed both ways," she continued. "When they lifted all the testing our numbers increased by about 3,000."

Brown says there are a number of things people should expect when crossing the border.

"They must have their vaccination records and they must go online prior to crossing and complete Canada Border services' ArriveCan app, they need that to get into Canada. There's no cost to it, it just takes a couple of minutes to complete."

She says there are some changes to tolls when arriving to the U.S.

"On the Detroit side they will not be able to pay their toll using cash, as the Detroit side is cashless. The Windsor side eventually will be going cashless, but we continue to collect cash right now because we recognize there is transition period."

Brown says there are no delays at the tunnel and on the U.S. side there are six lanes open.

She says on April 1 a total of 9,700 vehicles were processed.