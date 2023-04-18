Traffic calming devices installed on Robson Road in Leamington

Leamington has officially installed traffic calming devices on a local road.

Due to many complaints from those living in the area about speeding in Leamington's waterfront district, the municipality has installed flexible bollards on Robson Road as a temporary traffic calming measure.

During a meeting in August 2022, council approved an all-way stop at the intersection of Cherry Lane and Robson Road to improve safety in the intersection.

The traffic calming measure consists of a series of three flexible bollards, which are short, thick posts, placed at the sides and centre of the road as a way to narrow the driving space to reduce the speed of cars.

The bollards are spaced approximately 3 meters or 10 feet apart and can easily accommodate any legal vehicle width.

The temporary bollards will be removed in late fall prior to winter control operations and will be re-installed in the early spring, until a permanent solution is installed.

The permanent solution includes narrowing the lanes through the introduction of on-street parking and the associated reconstruction of the south side of the road. This project is slated to begin in the summer of 2024.

Later this year, plans are in place to move the entrance to the Leamington Marina to the east of the parking lot and opposite Cherry Lane.