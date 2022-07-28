Traffic calming measures approved for a section of Matchett Road

Traffic calming measures have been approved for a section of Matchett Road in Windsor.

On Wednesday afternoon, the City's Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee approved that some measures for an area along Matchett between Chappus Street and Sprucewood Avenue be implemented.

These measures include radar speed feedback signs and peripheral transverse bars: striped pavement markings to increase the feeling of speed for drivers.

The proposal will still need final approval from Windsor City Council.