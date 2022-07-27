Traffic calming measures proposed for part of Matchett Rd. in Windsor

Traffic calming measures could soon be added along a section of Matchett Road in Windsor.

The City's Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee will meet Wednesday afternoon to consider some measures for an area along Matchett between Chappus Street and Sprucewood Avenue.

The proposed measures include radar speed feedback signs and peripheral transverse bars: striped pavement markings to increase the feeling of speed for drivers.

Ward 1 City Councillor Fred Francis says the radar signs are always good.

"When you're on a road like Matchett, which is essentially a straight shot, people don't realize how fast they're going. So having that reminder of a flashing sign that says you're going 60 km/h instead of 50 is a reminder to the driver that they have to slow down, so that always helps," he says.

According to a report going to the committee, south of Matchett handles 8,800 vehicles per day, well above the target maximum of 6,000 vehicles per day for a Class 1 Collector road such as Matchett.

The posted speed limit is 50 km/h but the report indicates the average vehicle speed is 61 km/h with the 85th percentile speed listed at 69 km/h, results that indicate a high degree of speeding.

Francis says this is all about following the process after a request for traffic calmng was made in 2019.

"The request came in from the residents and the people in the area, and the city went out there with the traffic engineers to see what can be done," he says. What's being proposed if a number of elements to get traffic to slow down."

While he calls it a good start, Francis says it all comes down to the motorists.

"If everyone followed the rules of the road, none of this would be an issue, right? Traffic calming, speed bumps and pedestrian walkways, none of that would be needed," he added.

If approved by the committee, the proposal would still need final approval from Windsor City Council.

The Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Committee meets at 4:30 p.m. on July 27.