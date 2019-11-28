Traffic Calming Policy Approved for LaSalle

The town of LaSalle is looking to control traffic movements throughout the town.

A traffic calming policy in development for the past six months was approved Tuesday by town council.

Director of Public Works, Peter Marra says residents have asked for traffic calming measures.

"The concerns that come forward is pedestrian safety, where they don't have sidewalks, they might be walking on the roads, speed of the cars and traffic volumes," he says. "What this policy allows us to do is collect that information before a measure is implemented."

The town may implement some traffic calming measures in areas residents reach out about.

Marra says if a resident has traffic concerns, they are asked to send in a written submission.

"Once we get a submission we'll reach out to the public, the street as a whole to find out what the true concerns are," he says. "If there is a response back, we need certain percentage of responses back to move to the next step, if we don't get those responses back, we have to address it in that manner."

Marra says the policy will now be discussed during 2020 budget deliberations.

He says once funding is approved, it will take about six to eight months to implement the policy.