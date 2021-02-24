Traffic Calming Policy Could be Coming to Leamington

A new traffic calming policy is on the way in Leamington.

Council requested a report from a third party consultant to address resident complaints about traffic measures on several roads back in March of 2020.

They include serpentine-like curves in the road; curb extensions into parking lanes to reduce street width and traffic islands along Erie Street South near Conover Avenue.

The review recommends a town-wide policy and council directed administration to create that policy Tuesday night.

Mayor Hilda MacDonald says having a set of guidelines for Leamington roadways will be more equitable.

"They might still complain, but it is really for the safety of the pedestrians, the other people driving and the safety of the children playing in their yards," she says.

She's confident administration will come back with a solid plan.

"I for one am going to put a little more faith in you as our professionals," says McDonald. "You came up with these changes based on what you've learned, based on applications done by other peers."

Councillor John Hammond thinks a town policy is what's best for everyone involved.

"I think moving forward to try and bring in some better practices is a good thing," he says. "it's a good thing for all of us because we don't want to hear the complaints and we want to make the town a safer place."

Administration will draft a traffic calming policy to return the council at a future meeting.