Traffic Complaint Leads to DUI Charges in Lakeshore

A traffic complaint has led to an impaired driving arrest in Lakeshore.

Essex County OPP say officers responded to the complaint on County Road 22 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police were able to locate the vehicle a short time later and determine the driver was under the influence.

A 36-year-old man from Lakeshore is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Police say the man's vehicle has been impounded and his drivers licence has been suspended for 90 days.

The man was released on a promise to appear in court, according to police.