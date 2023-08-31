Traffic complaint leads to impaired charge for Leamington man

A Leamington man is facing charges for impaired driving after a complaint to police.

Members of the Leamington OPP were called to Oak Street West on Saturday, August 26 just before 9 p.m. about a possible impaired driver.

When officers attended the scene they managed to locate the vehicle, and charged the 40-year-old man driving with a pair of criminal counts.

The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear in Windsor court on September 5.

Essex County OPP say they want to remind the public that if you see anything suspicious, or suspect an impaired driver, you should contact the Ontario Provincial Police or your nearest police authority immediately.