Traffic Lights at Dougall Ave and Ouellette Place Going into Operation

A heads up for drivers Thursday morning.

New traffic lights at Dougall Ave and Ouellette Place will be put into operation at 10am.

The area re-opened to four lanes on Wednesday putting an end to major traffic congestion seen since August when construction on a new pedestrian underpass began.

The city's Executive Director of Operations Dwayne Dawson says motorists may notice some timing issues for the next week or so.

"They'll be coordinated with the existing lights. We need about a week to gather the data for the traffic moving through that area and coming from the side street and then they'll be timed to coordinate completely with the lights through that whole corridor."

He says the improvements should make a big difference.

"I think everybody is anticipating a safer intersection there. That was a big problem point with that tough merger from Dougall on to Ouellette Place. So I think this is going to help it a lot and I think the motorists will appreciate it."

City of Windsor Director of Operations, Dwayne Dawson (AM800 file photo by Kristylee Varley)

Dawson says the project went about as good as it could have.

"Given the time of year and the constraints that we worked under, I think it has gone well. Traffic has been very cooperative even though there have been a lot of backups, but I think a lot of that congestion will be eased."

Dawson adds work is still being done to the pedestrian tunnel which likely won't open until next year.

The total cost of the Dougall reconstruction project came in at $8.9-million.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi