Traffic Shifts for Huron Church Road Reconstruction

If you are a daily commuter on Huron Church Road in Windsor, more changes are coming.

Starting today, reconstruction between Malden Road and Pool Avenue will shift into the next phase.

Up until this point, work was being done on the northbound lanes which saw removal of the roadway, sidewalks and medians.

Traffic is now being shifted to the completed northbound lanes so that work can begin on the southbound lanes.

Detour signs and access signs for businesses will be in place.

Executive Director of Operations, Dwayne Dawson, says it will take a few days to shift traffic over.

"Phase two will be starting in the next week and should be complete for the end of July, with all work and all lanes restored to capacity," he says.

The $4.85-million dollar project was made possible due to $3-million in funding from the province under the Connecting Links Program.