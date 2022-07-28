Traffic stop becomes violent in Chatham-Kent

A traffic stop has led to criminal charges being laid in Chatham-Kent.

On Wednesday afternoon, police stopped a motorcycle on Base Line in Wallaceburg with officers noticing the driver committing a number of Highway Traffic Act offences.

Police say when they tried to serve the driver his tickets and inform him the motorcycle was being towed, he became combative, swung and hit the officer with his helmet, then fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody.

A 61-year old Wallaceburg man is charged with assaulting a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer with weapon, uttering threats and resisting arrest along with the traffic offences.

