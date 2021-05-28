Traffic Stop in Amherstburg Leads to Firearms Charges

A traffic stop in Amherstburg turned up an illegal firearm.

Officers with Windsor Police Service's Amherstburg Detachment pulled over a vehicle in the 1500 block of Front Road North Wednesday at around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the vehicle was clocked travelling more than 100 km/h in a 70 km/h zone

Officers determined the driver had a suspended licence and a loaded firearm was located inside the vehicle, according to police.

A 22-year-old man from Windsor faces several firearms related charges including possession of a restricted weapon and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.

Police say the man was also in violation of a release order.