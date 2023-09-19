Traffic stop in Chatham leads to impaired driving charge

The Ontario Provincial Police Chatham Detachment has charged an individual following a traffic stop.

On Sunday, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Elgin County OPP stopped a vehicle due to their driving behaviour on the westbound Highway 401 near the 82-kilometre marker in Chatham-Kent.

While speaking to the driver, police observed signs of intoxication and a roadside approved screening device test was administered, registering a failure.

The driver was taken into custody and transported to the detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 29-year-old of Comber was charged with operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

Their licence was suspended for 90 days and their vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Chatham court at a later date.