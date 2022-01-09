Traffic stop in Lakeshore leads to impaired charges against Windsor man

A Windsor man is facing charges following an early morning traffic stop in Lakeshore.

An officer with the Lakeshore Ontario Provincial Police saw a vehicle on Renaud Line just before 2 a.m. Friday and initiated a traffic stop.

Upon speaking with the driver, the officer noted the driver was displaying several signs of impairment.

According to police the driver was placed under arrest and was subsequently taken to a local OPP Detachment for breath tests.

The driver provided two breath samples to the Intoxilizer Technician and both samples were found to be above the legal limit.

As a result, 43-year-old Toan Nguyen is facing two criminal counts related to operation of a motor vehicle while impaired.

He was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on January 20.