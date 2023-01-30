Traffic stop in Leamington leads to charges

A Leamington resident has been charged following a traffic stop.

On January 29, at approximately 7:21 p.m., a member of the Ontario Provincial Police Leamington Detachment conducted a traffic stop on a car that committed a Highway Traffic Act infraction on Erie Street South in Leamington.

As a result, 41-year-old Cornelius Neustader Neufeld of Leamington, has been charged with operation while prohibited, failing to stop at an amber light, two counts of driving while under suspension, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

The vehicle was towed and will be impounded for 45-days.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Windsor court at a later date.