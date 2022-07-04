Traffic stop in Windsor results in drug charges

A traffic stop has resulted in drug charges against two people from Windsor.

At 12 p.m. on July 1, Windsor police officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Giles Boulevard and McDougall Street.

As a result of the investigation, it was determined that the female driver was a suspended driver.

Officers also spotted a quantity of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamines inside the vehicle, with police arrested both the driver and passenger as a result.

A quantity of currency was also located and seized as evidence.

A 26-year-old Windsor woman is charged with two counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and two Highway Traffic Act charges.

A 29-year-old Windsor man is charged with two counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.