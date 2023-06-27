Traffic stop leads to a handful of charges in Chatham-Kent

A 40-year-old Chatham man is facing a handful of charges.

Chatham-Kent police say officers conducted a traffic stop late Monday night on Victoria Avenue in Chatham for a vehicle not having a valid license plate.

Police say the investigation revealed that the man was prohibited from driving and that the vehicle was stolen.

According to police, the man would not the exit the vehicle and struggled with the police as he was being arrested. Once officers gained control, he was taken into custody.

Police say suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl were found in the man's possession.

He's charged with driving while prohibited, resisting arrest, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5000 and two counts of possessing a controlled substance.

The vehicle was towed and is under a 45-day hold.