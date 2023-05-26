Traffic stop leads to licence suspension for Tecumseh man

Ontario Provincial Police in Chatham have issued a seven-day driver's licence suspension to a Tecumseh man after a traffic stop.

According to police, on Wednesday, May 24, at 11:36 p.m., a member of the Elgin County OPP's Chatham Detachment stopped a vehicle travelling on the westbound Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent after it was seen pulling a trailer with no licence plate or functioning rear lights.

The investigating officer suspected that the driver had consumed alcohol and administered a roadside Approved Screening Device (ASD) test, which registered an Alert.

As a result, the 36-year-old was issued a seven-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and was also charged with draw trailer, no plate and no red light on rear of trailer.

The OPP reminds drivers no amount of alcohol or drugs is acceptable to consume and drive, and anyone who suspects a driver is driving impaired should report them to police.