Traffic stop leads to several drug charges against a Leamington man

A Leamington man is facing a list of drug-related charges after a traffic stop in the town.

At 12 p.m. Tuesday, provincial police say an officer on patrol on Highway 3 spotted a vehicle speeding in a construction zone.

The car was stopped and officers found the driver to be in possession of cannabis.

According to police, a further search resulted in the discovery of a large amount of suspected cannabis, opioids, drug trafficking paraphernalia and cash.

A 31-year was arrested and is facing five drug-related charges and one count of speeding in a construction zone where workers were present.