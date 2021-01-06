Traffic Stop Results in Several Drug Related Charges in Leamington

Three people are facing a long list of drug related charges following a routine traffic stop in Leamington.

Just before 10pm on January 5, officers stopped a vehicle on Wigle St. for a traffic related offence.

According to the OPP, the driver had a suspended license and a further search revealed a quantity of stolen property and drugs including methamphetamine and cocaine.

As a result, 37-year-old Brian Jacques of Leamington and 53-year-old John Miehl and 44-year-old Cristelle Vanden Enden, both from Chatham, have been charged with multiple offences.

The trio have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in a Leamington court on March 8.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.