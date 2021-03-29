Traffic Stop Turns Up Pot Infused Products Resembling Children's Candy

A traffic stop has resulted drug charges in Tecumseh, Ont.

Essex County OPP says a patrol officer pulled over a vehicle on Highway 401 for speeding on Highway 401 around 6 a.m. on March 25.

According to police, the driver was initially arrested for violating a release order. Officers later found a "large quantity of illicit cannabis," resulting in the arrest of the passenger as well.

Provincial police say the pot infused products were in packaging made to resemble popular candies and beverages.

While the accused allegedly broke the law by possessing the unregulated products, police say the potential for children to accidentally consume them, "is even more concerning."

A 37-year-old man and a 33-year-old man — both from Brampton, Ont. — were arrested and face several charges under the Cannabis Act.