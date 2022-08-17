Tragic story continues to unfold following man shot and killed by Windsor police

More information on the man shot by Windsor police who later died in hospital continues to unfold.

As AM800 news reported, Windsor police were called to the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Ouellette Avenue Monday afternoon for a man waving a machete and threatening people.

During the interaction with the man, one officer tased him and another officer shot him.

The 70-year-old man, identified as Allan Andkilde, later died in hospital Monday night.

Andkilde appeared to have a troubled past.

According to CTV Edmonton, police charged Andkilde in 2014 for attempted murder, break and enter, possession of a weapon, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000 for an incident outside of a property management company in west Edmonton.

In 2015, another Edmonton media outlet reported that Andkilde was sentenced to five years in prison for the incident.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Ted Andkilde, the nephew of Allan Andkilde, says his uncle had struggles throughout his entire life with the law.

He says that his uncle struggled with addiction, and that he had assaulted people in the past.

"His entire life was riddled with brushes with the law, and he unfortunately left out a lot of damage in his wake."

He explains that his uncle was raised in Essex, but moved to other provinces before moving back to Windsor.

"He moved around the province, he was in the Hamilton area and then he was back in Windsor, and then he was out west. About two years ago, after he was released from prison, he made his way back to the Windsor area."

Andkilde says he believes it was an act of desperation, and that his uncle ran out of "rational life choices".

"I think when people lead a life outside of the norms of society, and burn bridges as they go, they're left with very few choices."

He says he feels that Windsor Police did everything they could in the situation they were in.

"They had a person who essentially lured them into a situation, and then threatened them, and rushed at them with a weapon. And the officers just simply had very few options available."

He adds that he feels bad that the Windsor Police officers were put into the position they were in on Monday.

"If there's any possible way that I could apologize on behalf of the family for the pain that these two officers must be carrying with them, I'd like to do that."

The Special Investigations Unit continues to investigate the incident.

-with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides