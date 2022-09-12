Trail maintenance getting underway on Monday

Starting today crews will be sealing cracks on a number of asphalt trails in parks throughout Windsor.

The work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, September 14.

Officials say the process helps to reduce the amount of water entering the cracks over the winter, decreasing the opportunity for the trail surface to heave during the freeze/thaw cycles.

The regular maintenance greatly extends the life of trails and is part of routine maintenance practices.

There will be minimal if any disruption to park users, according to officials, but they're asking residents to give space and go around any crews they come across working on a trail.

Work will be done in the following parks:

- Ernest Atkinson

- Malden

- Southwood Lakes

- Captain John Wilson

- Central

- Ford Test Track

- Garry Dugal

- McHugh

- Maurice Belanger

- Wildwood

- Realtor

- Seneca