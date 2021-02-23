Trail of Money Leads to Arrest in Bank Break-In

A Windsor woman is facing several charges following a break-in at a bank in the city's downtown core.

On February 19 at around 7:30am, police responded to the 100-block of Ouellette Ave for a report of a bank alarm.

Officers arrived to find the suspect had entered the bank and stole a quantity of cash.

The investigation led officers to the 300-block of Church St. where money believed to have been taken from the bank was located.

Through surveillance footage, investigators were able to obtain a description of the suspect and just after 9am an arrest was made in the 400-block of Bruce Ave.

The 41-year-old female suspect was found to be in possession of more cash from the break-in.

She's been charged with break and enter, possession of a break-in tool and possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.

