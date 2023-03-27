Train coming to Caesars Windsor

A multi-Grammy award winning band is coming to Caesars Windsor.

Train will roll into town and perform on The Colosseum stage on Saturday June 24.

The San Francisco band has had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 list since the release of their debut self-titled album in 1998.

The band is known for a number of hits including Hey, Soul Sister, Drops of Jupiter, Calling All Angels and Marry Me.

Last year, Train released its 11th studio album.

The casino says Thunderstorm Artis will special guests for the show.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday.