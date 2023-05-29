Trans Wellness Ontario hosting two free prom attire drop-in events

Are you or do you know someone in need of gently used formal wear?

Trans Wellness Ontario will be hosting two free 'Dress TWO Express' drop-in events this week, aimed at helping prom goers in need of getting glammed up for their special day.

The first event happens Monday, May 29 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 1435 Tecumseh Rd E.

Meagan Jubenville, Policy & Grant Writer, Trans Wellness Ontario says there's a wide array of options available.

"We'll have some dresses, suits, blazers, shirts. We have some shoes and accessories and we even have some make-up too."

She says their clothing cupboard is barrier free.

"People can come in kind of no questions asked. We're specifically kind of gearing these events towards people looking for prom attire but anyone can drop in and hopefully if these are successful then we're looking to have more similar events regarding our clothing cupboard in the future."

She says they're still able to help if you aren't able to attend the drop-in events.

"Our clothing cupboard is always kind of open by appointment during our operating hours. So if someone can't attend they can just reach out and make an appointment and then they can come and access the clothing cupboard during their appointment."

Trans Wellness Ontario will host two free 'Dress Two Express' drop-in events the week of May 29, 2023 (Photo courtesy of TWO)

Jubenville says they are in need of donations year round. They are most in need of shoes and makeup. Donations can be dropped off during normal operation hours at Trans Wellness Ontario.

The second event will happen on Wednesday, May 31 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Trans Wellness Ontario, 1435 Tecumseh Rd E.