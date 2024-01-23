Transformer fire closes City Hall Square buildings

Two city buildings in the downtown core are closed today after a transformer fire.

"Just wanted to let the public know that we have to close city hall today, both the 350 and the 400 buildings," says Windsor mayor Drew Dilken. "There has been a fire in a transformer in the plaza that services the power to both buildings and the vendor will not be able to correct the issue until sometime hopefully later today."

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, the mayor says the closure means some services are impacted.

"That means Service Ontario and Service Canada operations are also suspended today and so staff are just to call into their managers and work from home arrangements," says Dilkens.

He says EnWin is on scene and is awaiting a part.

"The transformer's located in the plaza just outside of the city hall buildings," he says. "EnWin is on site but it's a vendor issue, so getting the part that's required it's not something they carry, it's going to have to be brought in and they expect that later today that part should arrive, things should be corrected."

Dilkens says the city hopes to have the buildings up and running on Wednesday.