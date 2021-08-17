Transit Windsor Board Chair Calling Resumption of Service Right Move

Things are finally getting back to normal at Transit Windsor.

The COVID-19 pandemic saw the service completely shut down, then slowly brought back on a limited scale with many safety protocols in place — and now regular service is set to resume September 5.

Transit board chair Rino Bortolin says it’s the right time to make the move as many residents across the region rely on transit.

He says getting back to normal before the start of the school year was a must.

"We have a unique system where unlike other cities, more than half of our ridership is made up of students,” he continued. “So, as soon as the college, university, and high schools announced that they would be going back to in-person learning, I think it was a great sign that we needed to come back to full service to make sure that we're servicing those students."

Bortolin says those who use transit on a regular basis have been pushing for its return.

"We sometimes forget that the transit system for many is their sole source of transportation across the community. Even just in a few discussions, I've noted that we've lost some customers because they've found other arrangements and probably won't be coming back to Transit Windsor."

He's confident riders will return when they feel comfortable.

"Unfortunately it'll probably take a couple of years to get back to pre-pandemic ridership levels, but hopefully with a couple of new routes and with new services we can start to see ridership go back up and even reach pre-pandemic levels, but I think that's going to take some time," Bortolin added.

Transit will continue with limited capacity on buses and enhanced cleaning measures while all riders are still required to wear a mask.

Tunnel bus service to Detroit remains suspended until the border is fully open.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi