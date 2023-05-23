Transit Windsor bringing back Special Events bus

Transit Windsor is relaunching its Special Events bus to Detroit with some adjustments.

The bus service has announced the return of the Special Events Service effective immediately but riders must book all trips in advance through a new reservation portal.

In a release, Transit Windsor says the service will be for selected concerts or sporting events Comerica Park, Little Caesars Arena or Ford Field.

Tyson Cragg, Executive Director of Transit Windsor, says in the past, it was really difficult to predict the demand for the service.

"It really makes it a much more, a much more stress-free, less chaotic situation for the customer knowing their going to get that seat in advance. It also makes it easier on our staff, our dispatchers, drivers etc. knowing how many buses they're going to need," he says.

The Special Events bus has been suspended since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the suspension, users could go to the downtown bus terminal and purchase a ticket to use the Special Events service.

Cragg says the change is also to increase convenience as well.

"From the comfort of your own home or from your phone, you can book that ticket," he says. "You're not in a mad rush to get down to the Windsor International Transit Terminal to get a seat on the bus at the last moment. This is something you can do a few days in advance and know you're going to have your seat."

The cost of the round trip service is $15 per person and seating will be limited.

Cragg says there will be a limited number of walk-up seats but he strongly encourages people to book in advance.

"They can go in person to the Windsor International Transit Terminal, our staff there will be able to book a seat if there is an available booking. We're trying to discourage walk-ups in the sense that that was the issue before, where it was a very chaotic and quite frankly, quite stressful. Me being a customer myself, having this experience going to an event, not knowing if you're going to get a seat on the bus," he adds.

The regular Tunnel Bus service resumed late last year.

Transit says the Special Events bus will not be running during the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.