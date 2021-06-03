Transit Windsor Changing Transway 1C Route

There's a change coming to one of Transit Windsor's most popular bus routes.

To improve on-time efficiency, the Transway 1C will now run straight through along Tecumseh Road East from Tecumseh Mall to Ouellette Avenue.

Stops at Rivard Avenue, Rose Street and Roseville Garden Drive will no longer be serviced.

The change was approved by city council and goes into effect on Monday, June 21.

Temporary signs have been placed at the existing and new stops to inform passengers.

A map and list of the changes can be found at transitwindsor.ca.