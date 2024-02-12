Transit Windsor collective agreement endorsed by city council

The collective agreement for Transit Windsor workers has been endorsed by Windsor City Council.

The City announced Monday afternoon that the Transit Windsor Board of Directors and Windsor City Council have both unanimously endorsed the agreement negotiated between Amalgamated Transit Union Local 616 and Transit Windsor.

Local 616 members voted 90 per cent in favour of the agreement on Sunday.

The new deal will expire on December 31, 2027.

Mark Winterton, acting Commissioner of Infrastructure Services with the city, says that they're very happy to have come to a satisfactory collective agreement. He adds that providing this essential service is a top priority for the City of Windsor.

No details of the contract are being released at this time.

A tentative deal was reached between the city and the union on Sunday February 4, hours before strike action was set to begin.

Transit Windsor provides public transit service in Windsor-Essex, including service to Amherstburg, LaSalle, and Leamington.

In addition, Tunnel Bus and Special Events services are provided to Detroit.

ATU Local 616 represents almost 300 members, including operators, customer service, administration, maintenance, and skilled trades.