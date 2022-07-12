Transit Windsor coming to Amherstburg

The Town of Amherstburg will be seeing bus services in the fall.

Windsor city council approved a project with Transit Windsor for the town to get transit services during Monday night's meeting.

That route will include a loop through the northern end of town, which will also include the Kingsbridge subdivision as well as downtown, and also includes a one-way direction loop heading back to Windsor.

The buses will also have stops by the new high school and community hub in these routes.

Fare for services along the Amherstburg routes will be $4.75.

The two-year pilot for route 605 will send three busses a day, morning, afternoon and evening.

During 2022 budget deliberations, council set aside $80,000 for the project and the current cost estimate for 2023 is $198,158 and the cost estimate for 2024 is $140,278 but both are subject to change.

The services are expected to begin in September.