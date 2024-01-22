Transit Windsor contract talks set to resume on Friday

Contract talks will resume on Friday between the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 616 and Transit Windsor.

The two sides met for the past three days with a federal mediator but were unable to reach a tentative deal.

ATU International Vice President Manny Sforza says talks are dragging on very slowly and have been are very frustrating.

He says a little bit of progress was made over the weekend on one issue but say the two sides are still very far apart on the 10 federal sick days.

Sforza says a strike is still possible.

"You know strike is always the last thing we want to do," says Sforza. "We say that openly all the time. We don't want to inconvenience the public but at the end of the day if we're not getting anywhere at bargaining then it's a last resort. It's a last resort and unions have used it for years. I don't want the public to be caught by surprise. Talks are not going well. There doesn't appear to be a lot of support from city council. They had an opportunity last Monday to meet, now we're waiting another week for them to make decisions. It feels to me and from my experiences, this is just a stalling tactic nothing more than that."

Earlier this month the union issued its 72-hour strike notice but has since rescinded the notice.

The union says it has not reissued the strike notice but says all options remain open.

ATU local 616 represents almost 300 members, including bus drivers and mechanics.

The workers contract expired on September 30, 2023.