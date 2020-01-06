Transit Windsor Employees to Vote on New Contract Sunday

Transit Windsor is one step closer to finalizing a new contract.

As you heard on AM800 News Sunday, a tentative deal was reached to avoid a Monday morning strike.

In an in camera session Monday night, city council discussed the contract which now has to be voted on by the membership.

A ratification vote is set for Sunday for the roughly 250 employees including 185 drivers.

If approved by the members, details of the contract will then be made public.

Transit Windsor has not gone on strike since 1991.