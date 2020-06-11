Transit Windsor Exceeding Provincial Recommendations: Pat Delmore

The Executive Director of Transit Windsor says the city is far exceeding the level of expectation from the province when it comes to cleaning and disinfecting buses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pat Delmore made the comments after the province released safety guidelines Thursday morning to transit agencies as the economy reopens and people return to work in Ontario.

"Our transit industry has been working very closely through this pandemic and we've been sharing these best practices and really what this document is, is the guidelines to assist municipalities and kind of pulling together all of these," says Delmore.

He says Transit Windsor buses are wiped down every couple of hours along with a deep clean at night.

In addition to cleaning, Delmore says the province is now recommending passengers wear masks on public transit.

"We have been saying that as a suggestion but many have gone to a requirement for that so whether the city decides to make that type of a decision," says Delmore.

He adds, transit providers will also have to look at re-introducing fares.

"Another one is, how do we get back to, the front door boarding and being able to collect fares in the changing realm of how you provide transit and that is certainly something that we're going to have to be looking at in the coming weeks here in the city of Windsor," says Delmore.

Since May Transit Windsor has been operating on an enhanced Sunday schedule that is set to remain in place until June 21.

There is a limit of 10 people per bus to be able to maintain 6ft. of physical distancing.

— With files from AM800's Kristylee Varley