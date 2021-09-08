Transit Windsor hiring more drivers

Transit Windsor is putting up the help wanted sign.

The city's bus service is looking to hire 23 new bus drivers by November.

The sudden hiring spree is due to an increase in retirements and changing service requirements.

No experience is necessary, but applicants must hold a Class G driver's license, be a high school graduate and have a clean driver's abstract and police clearance.

Transit Windsor Executive Director Tyson Cragg says transit operator training is around five weeks.

"It goes through all the ins and outs of safe operation of the vehicle, it includes an license upgrade if someone isn't already licensed up the B license stand that we train to at Transit Windsor," Cragg said.

He says they're looking for people with excellent customer service skills...

"To me that's the key thing with a transit operator, you're dealing with the public all day long," he continued. "There really is no place to hide when you're on a bus, you're there front-and-centre providing service and operating the vehicle safely."

Anyone wanting to apply for a job with Transit Windsor can find the posting on the City of Windsor website in the Career Opportunities section.

Cragg says they've also launched Route 518X, a new limited-stop express route connecting one end of the city to the other.

"This taking a trip that used to take over an hour and a half from Tecumseh Mall from the east-end of Windsor to St. Clair College and it's cut it down to less than half-an-hour."

The new route will reduce travel times between East Windsor and the college by over an hour each way.

On top of that, City Council will soon be asked to prioritize a proposed new route, 418X, designed to service Tecumseh Road and connect Tecumseh Mall, the new Lancer Centre and the west end terminal.